Somersworth mourns death of former Mayor McLin
A lifelong resident in a predominantly Democratic city, McLin was a Republican who became one of the most beloved politicians in the region. Strafford County Commissioner George Maglaras who was mayor of Dover during McLin's time in office, described McLin an ardent public servant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
