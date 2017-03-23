Somersworth mayor wants centerpiece park

Somersworth mayor wants centerpiece park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

On Monday, Mayor Dana Hilliard announced that he wants to turn Stein Park into a centerpiece for the Hilltop City, and he will look to the city's largest businesses for help with the project. “As our downtown continues to revitalize itself, attracting new businesses and becoming a center for gatherings and celebrations within our community, it has become vital that a defined city center and park be identified, invested in, created or restored,” Hilliard said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somersworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth Mar 21 Terry 3
News Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16) Mar 17 Clementine 18
agape flights in venice florida Feb '17 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan '17 Marcusjustice 21
News Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Terry Ickes 2
News Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
See all Somersworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somersworth Forum Now

Somersworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somersworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Somersworth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC