Somersworth mayor wants centerpiece park

On Monday, Mayor Dana Hilliard announced that he wants to turn Stein Park into a centerpiece for the Hilltop City, and he will look to the city's largest businesses for help with the project. “As our downtown continues to revitalize itself, attracting new businesses and becoming a center for gatherings and celebrations within our community, it has become vital that a defined city center and park be identified, invested in, created or restored,” Hilliard said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.