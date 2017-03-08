Somersworth Gulf station robbed
Police said a man entered the store around 6:36 p.m., brandished a weapon and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen fleeing on foot north on Route 108, according to police. Police describe the suspect as a white male, age mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-5, average build with brown eyes.
