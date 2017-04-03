Somersworth announces storm parking ban, cancellations

Due to the forecast of a major snowstorm Friday night into Saturday, the City of Somersworth has announced a parking ban and some cancellations. Residents and motorists should note that the city has declared an emergency parking ban; no on-street parking will be allowed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. All vehicles parked on city streets during those times will be ticketed and towed.

