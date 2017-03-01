Solar farm plan sent to Somersworth City Council
After asking for better offer, a plan to bring a solar farm to the Blackwater Road Superfund site is moving forward again. The City Council passed a resolution late last year to work with N.H. Solar Garden of Portsmouth to develop a solar project, whereby the company builds it and the city agrees to buy the power generated from the installation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Feb 17
|Ron Jeremy
|17
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Feb 15
|golfnut
|2
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC