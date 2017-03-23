PainCare official arrested for alleged fentanyl a kickbacksa
The subject of three civil lawsuits, former physician assistant Christopher Clough was arrested Friday on charges alleging he received cash "kickbacks," in exchange for prescribing a fentanyl-based pain spray to patients "in violation of federal law," announced Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley. Clough, 43, of Dover, is charged with one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks and seven counts of receipt of kickbacks, according to the indictment.
