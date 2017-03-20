Meals on Wheels funding faces uncertain future
U.S. Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, D-NH, visited the Strafford Nutrition and Meals on Wheels program in Somersworth Monday for a roundtable discussion with program recipients, volunteers and staff, to hear their concerns and to acknowledge the impact of the program. According to Strafford Nutrition and Meals on Wheels Executive Director Jaymie Chagnon, they help 1,000 seniors, disabled adults, and veterans remain independently in their homes every day.
