Mayor to be remembered

Jim McLin, Somersworth's longest serving mayor, died Tuesday at the age of 74 after a brief illness. A service will be held Sunday in the Somersworth High School gymnasium, which bears his name. Friends may call Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the gym with services to follow at 2 p.m. McLin was born in Rochester and graduated from Somersworth High School in 1960. He was mayor of Somersworth from 1988-2006, and was involved in local politics as far back as 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.