Low Seacoast unemployment rate has a down side
Unemployment rates continue to drop across the Seacoast, but while having fewer people without jobs sounds like a good thing, experts worry the long-term effects of near-full employment could be detrimental to the region's economy. According to the state Department of Employment Security, all Seacoast cities experienced unemployment rates in February below 3 percent, and most towns came in below that number as well.
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
