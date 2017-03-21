Lenexa manufacturer seeks partners to...

Lenexa manufacturer seeks partners to develop UV disinfection tech

Lenexa-based Hepacart Inc. signed an agreement with High Energy Ozone LLC to develop, test and market advanced disinfection products that utilize High Energy Ozone's Far-UV Sterilray technology.

