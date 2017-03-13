Hilltop Chevrolet donates minivan to Hope on Haven Hill
Hope on Haven Hill is thrilled to announce that Ron Currier, owner of Hilltop Chevrolet, on behalf of his Hilltop Chevrolet Family, has gifted the organization a Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The generous donation will allow the organization to bring the residents and their babies safely to their appointments and enrichments in the community.
