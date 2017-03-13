Friends, family and citizens say fare...

Friends, family and citizens say farewell to McLin

While it might sound unconventional, holding the funeral service and celebration of the life of long-time former Mayor Jim McLin in the gymnasium of Somersworth High School was an appropriate choice. McLin holds the distinction of being the longest serving elected mayor in Somersworth, but what he is most remembered for is his dedication to all the Hilltop City's residents, but particularly the youth.

