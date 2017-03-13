Friends, family and citizens say farewell to McLin
While it might sound unconventional, holding the funeral service and celebration of the life of long-time former Mayor Jim McLin in the gymnasium of Somersworth High School was an appropriate choice. McLin holds the distinction of being the longest serving elected mayor in Somersworth, but what he is most remembered for is his dedication to all the Hilltop City's residents, but particularly the youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Clementine
|18
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Feb '17
|golfnut
|2
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC