Former major leaguer, governor to be honored in Somersworth
A man who went from the major leagues to the mayor's office to the governor's mansion is finally getting his due in the Hilltop City. Fred Herbert Brown, born in 1879, was a nine-game outfielder for the Boston Beaneaters, and would go on to have a political career that even included time as a U.S. Senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
