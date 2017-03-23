Family displaced after two-alarm fire
A family was displaced Friday evening after a 2nd alarm residential fire in a rural area of Rochester. Firefighters from around the region converged at Betts Road in the northern tier of Rochester to help extinguish the fire that burned a log house. Firefighters were dispatched to 38 Betts Road at 5:39 p.m. "First arriving units found a 1½ story log home with fire coming from the basement,” said Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wilder. “It immediately went to a second alarm and requested a tanker task force.” The tanker task force mobilizes five extra tanker trucks through mutual aid, he said.
