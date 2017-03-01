Ex-Somersworth deputy tax collector indicted

A former deputy tax collector, accused of skimming more than $18,000 from car registrations and tax payments, has been indicted by a Strafford County grand jury. Cheryl Purpura, 49, of Somersworth was indicted on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, each a Class A felony punishable by up to 7½ to 15 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

