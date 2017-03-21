Cleanup at Bretona s Cleaners moving ...

Cleanup at Bretona s Cleaners moving forward

The City Council is moving forward with a plan to clean up the former Breton's Cleaners site and demolish the building. The former dry cleaning business at 1 Winter St. has been closed for more than a decade.

