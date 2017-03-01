Chinburg completes purchase of Hilltop School

At a meeting of the Somersworth Economic Development Committee on Friday, City Manager Bob Belmore said the agreement with Chinburg Properties of Newmarket is done and they are moving forward. Chinburg is proposing to acquire the property from the city for $1 and take advantage of the 79E tax credit; which essentially freezes a property value for a set amount of time after improvements have been made.

