Somersworth student sings at statehouse

1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Isis Orchard, a Somersworth High School junior, opened Thursday's session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives by leading the members in the National Anthem. According to Jim Rivers, Director of House Communications/Policy, the national anthem is sung at the beginning of each session and it is not unusual for New Hampshire students to lead the song as Orchard did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

