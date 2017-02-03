Somersworth student sings at statehouse
Isis Orchard, a Somersworth High School junior, opened Thursday's session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives by leading the members in the National Anthem. According to Jim Rivers, Director of House Communications/Policy, the national anthem is sung at the beginning of each session and it is not unusual for New Hampshire students to lead the song as Orchard did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC