Somersworth sets winter parking ban ahead of Thursday's storm

The city has declared an emergency parking ban, which means no on-street parking will be allowed beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday and ending on Friday at 12 a.m. All vehicles parked on city streets during the ban will be ticketed and towed. As conditions allow, the parking ban will be relaxed in the downtown business district from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

