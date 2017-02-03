Somersworth School Board tasked with making cuts
As the Somersworth School Board grapples with the final year of tuition deficits related to the departure of the Rollinsford students, the chair says there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it is not a train. Rollinsford middle and high school students now attend schools in the Marshwood School District.
