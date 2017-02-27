Somersworth historic district up for discussion
Somersworth Historic District Commission will hold a workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers Tuesday. For the past two years, councilors have had a number of discussions surrounding the size of the district and the impact it has on homeowners and development.
