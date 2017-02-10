Somersworth Democrats to caucus March 4

Democrats interested in taking a more active role and helping to shape the party platform will have an opportunity to run for a delegate position. The Somersworth Democrats will meet Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m., at Somersworth City Hall, 1 Government Way, for its bi-annual reorganization.

