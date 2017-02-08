Site of 10 Commandments in Somersworth named
By a vote of 6-2 Monday and after some heated debate, the small city-owned traffic island next to Somersworth City Hall was named “Citizen's Place.” The 3,000-pound monolith was knocked down in August 2016 setting off a new round of discussions as to whether or not the religious symbol violates the constitutional provision of separation of church and state. In determining whether the Ten Commandments monument should be restored, Mayor Dana Hilliard offered a plan to create a citizen's park, adding two flagpoles which could be used by civic groups to celebrate important events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC