Site of 10 Commandments in Somersworth named

By a vote of 6-2 Monday and after some heated debate, the small city-owned traffic island next to Somersworth City Hall was named “Citizen's Place.” The 3,000-pound monolith was knocked down in August 2016 setting off a new round of discussions as to whether or not the religious symbol violates the constitutional provision of separation of church and state. In determining whether the Ten Commandments monument should be restored, Mayor Dana Hilliard offered a plan to create a citizen's park, adding two flagpoles which could be used by civic groups to celebrate important events.

