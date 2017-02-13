No snow day for florists

No snow day for florists

But despite the most recent winter storm to hit the area could muster, florists are not expecting any ill effects on sales, except maybe an especially busy Tuesday. “It's slowed down a little bit today because everyone's home in their pajamas enjoying the warmth of their beds while we suffer here,” said Michelle Launsby, owner of Sweet Meadows Flower Shop in Dover.

