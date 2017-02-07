Hilltop deal gets council nod

The Somersworth City Council Monday authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Chinburg Properties of Newmarket for the re-use of Hilltop School. A resolution to authorize City Manager Bob Belmore to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement was introduced in January, but the council tabled the measure after several councilors brought up questions or expressed concern about the speed of the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.