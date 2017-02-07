Hilltop deal gets council nod
The Somersworth City Council Monday authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Chinburg Properties of Newmarket for the re-use of Hilltop School. A resolution to authorize City Manager Bob Belmore to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement was introduced in January, but the council tabled the measure after several councilors brought up questions or expressed concern about the speed of the process.
