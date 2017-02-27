Garrison Players gala set for Saturday
Now in its second year, the Garrison Players annual dinner dance and silent auction offers food, fun and frivolity all in the name of great community theater. The Garrison Players , a community theater and performing arts center in Rollinsford, will be holding the annual gala at the Oaks in Somersworth Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Garrison Players board member Elizabeth Burr said they are excited to be holding the event at the Oaks because it is a beautiful facility with amazing food.
