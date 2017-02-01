Full service gas downtown

Full service gas downtown

Although not connected, the BP station at 463 High St., near the Tri-City Plaza, and the station at 18 High St. near city hall both opened in the past few weeks. The station at 18 High Street has been closed for more years than anyone at city hall could remember. The new owner, Mike Abdallah, is from Methuen, Mass., and said the people of Somersworth have been very welcoming. His High Street BP/High Street Auto Repair offers full-service gas and a repair garage. He said he has two mechanics working for him and hopes to open a small store onsite soon.

