Frosty to headline Winterfest in Somersworth
The Somersworth Festival Association will hold its annual Winterfest and Breakfast with Frosty, from 8:30-1:30 a.m. and the public is invited. According to SFA Executive Director Sue Gregoire, children of all ages can try their luck at the many games to win great prizes, while those of all ages have a wonderful breakfast that only costs $3 for either the pancake meal or a breakfast sandwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
