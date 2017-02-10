Frosty fun at Somersworth Winterfest

Frosty fun at Somersworth Winterfest

Volunteers at the Idlehurst Elementary School could not remember which year the event started, but Saturday's event, Winterfest and Breakfast with Frosty, has been around a long time. More than 100 people arrived at 8:30 a.m. and were greeted by sponsoring Somersworth Festival Association's Executive Director Sue Gregoire, who welcomed all and pointed them in a variety of directions.

