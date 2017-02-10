Frosty fun at Somersworth Winterfest

Volunteers at the Idlehurst Elementary School could not remember which year the event started, but Saturday's event, Winterfest and Breakfast with Frosty, has been around a long time. More than 100 people arrived at 8:30 a.m. and were greeted by sponsoring Somersworth Festival Association's Executive Director Sue Gregoire, who welcomed all and pointed them in a variety of directions.

