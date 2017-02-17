First Parish Church hosts 'Music Abound'
The music inside the First Parish Church United Church of Christ in Somersworth on Sunday was as sunny as the exceptional February day outside. The presentation titled "Music Abound" was hosted by members of the church's congregation and included a variety of acts of a unique blend of local talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Feb 17
|Ron Jeremy
|17
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Feb 15
|golfnut
|2
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC