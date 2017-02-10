Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
At the Continental Buffet and Bar on High Street in Somersworth, the parking lot was packed Thursday as word has spread quickly that Asian cuisine had returned to the prominent location. The building was formerly Yangtze Szechuan Restaurant, which closed in June after 24 years when owners Mo and Esther Wong retired.
