Cashman sings way to Mr. Somersworth crown

Senior Mason Cashman was crowned Mr. Somersworth High School on Saturday night after a competitive event loaded with talented contestants. Cashman likely won over the judges with his talent, a happy and joyous song that he sang accompanied by a tambourine. “Because we are in such a negative time right now, we need a happy song," he said. Twelve students, each representing a month on the calendar, compete for the top title in the annual pageant.

