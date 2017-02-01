Cafe 319 now open in downtown Somersworth
Café 319 is now open in the upper level of the historic Boston & Maine Union Station on Main Street. Pub 319 opened in August in the remodeled lower level of the station built in 1886, where owner Thomas Perron included steamer trunks and baggage carts to add to the railway feel.
