Cafe 319 now open in downtown Somersw...

Cafe 319 now open in downtown Somersworth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Café 319 is now open in the upper level of the historic Boston & Maine Union Station on Main Street. Pub 319 opened in August in the remodeled lower level of the station built in 1886, where owner Thomas Perron included steamer trunks and baggage carts to add to the railway feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somersworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
News Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... Nov '16 Terry Ickes 2
News Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News 'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07) Dec '15 JCR 8
4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15) Jun '15 djp79 1
News 'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14) Oct '14 wichita-rick 4
See all Somersworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somersworth Forum Now

Somersworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somersworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Somersworth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC