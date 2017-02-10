Alice and the Queen of Hearts host a Children's Museum Tea Party
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire held its annual Wonderland Tea Party hosted by Alice and the Queen of Hearts, one of the most popular events at the museum. Wonderland was replete with large tables set with china, teacups and roses and decorated with treats. At each place setting was a home-made sugar cookie in the shape of a heart. After all had gathered, they were greeted by the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC