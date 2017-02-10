Alice and the Queen of Hearts host a ...

Alice and the Queen of Hearts host a Children's Museum Tea Party

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire held its annual Wonderland Tea Party hosted by Alice and the Queen of Hearts, one of the most popular events at the museum.  Wonderland was replete with large tables set with china, teacups and roses and decorated with treats. At each place setting was a home-made sugar cookie in the shape of a heart. After all had gathered, they were greeted by the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.

