Addiction recovery center to open in downtown Dover

In anticipation of the opening, SOS is inviting Dover residents and the business community to join the organization for a community information meeting at the Dover Police Department Conference Room from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 23. SOS Recovery Community Organization will be on hand and will be joined by members of the Dover Police Department and the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce to introduce the organization and the vision for the new Dover RCC along with the programs and services they will offer, SOS said. Upgrades to the interior of the new 3,500-square-foot center are already under way, SOS said.

