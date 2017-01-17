VFW courting Seacoast brides
With major renovations and upgrades completed, the Somersworth Veterans of Foreign Wars is ready to take their 1899 Ballroom and Function Hall to the next level. The historic church at 43 High St. has housed the VFW for more than 25 years and has undergone significant interior and exterior renovations in the past few years.
