Using old skills in new ways
He has been a nurse, an EMT, a police officer, a state trooper and a member of the governor's security detail. Now as the deputy chief and operations manager for American Ambulance, John Cody is using some of the skills he has in new and different ways. Paul Robidas, chief and general manager, said he has been grooming Cody for the job for two years. American Ambulance holds contracts to provide emergency medical response for Somersworth and the Maine communities of Berwick and Kittery.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
