Students awarded for writing excellence
Four local students were recognized for their success in the VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen scholarship programs Sunday. Hosted by the Somersworth Veterans of Foreign Wars Dumont-Lessard Post 4485, the celebration included the awards presentation and luncheon for the students and their families.
