Somersworth officials speak about gun incident

City and school officials are examining safety protocols and procedures after a student at Somersworth Middle School brought a loaded gun into a classroom. Police Chief David Kretschmar, SAU56 Superintendent Jeni Mosca and Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard all spoke at the school board meeting Thursday and shared some additional information about their actions and plans moving forward.

