Somersworth man recalls working on Allenstown case
The state attorney general's office revealed Thursday that a man who died in prison in California, was responsible for five deaths in New Hampshire. Officials said “Bob Evans,” was very likely a serial killer and they are certain he is responsible for what was one of the state's most challenging unsolved multiple homicide cases.
