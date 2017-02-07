Somersworth burglary and rape trial e...

Somersworth burglary and rape trial ends in mistrial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The trial of a man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman ended in a mistrial on Friday because of a juror issue. Strafford County Superior Court Judge Steven Houran declared a mistrial on Friday afternoon after striking a juror from the jury, leaving only 11 jurors left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somersworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
agape flights in venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
News Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... Nov '16 Terry Ickes 2
News Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News 'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07) Dec '15 JCR 8
4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15) Jun '15 djp79 1
See all Somersworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somersworth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Strafford County was issued at February 08 at 8:52AM EST

Somersworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somersworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Somersworth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC