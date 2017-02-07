Somersworth burglary and rape trial ends in mistrial
The trial of a man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman ended in a mistrial on Friday because of a juror issue. Strafford County Superior Court Judge Steven Houran declared a mistrial on Friday afternoon after striking a juror from the jury, leaving only 11 jurors left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agape flights in venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC