Search for new superintendent to start soon

On Monday the SAU 56 board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Jeni Mosca. She will be retiring at the end of the school year after a long career in a variety of educational roles. The SAU56 Board represents the communities of Rollinsford and Somersworth and is made up of members of the respective school boards. According to Don Austin, school board chair and SAU board member, they will begin assembling a search committee right away.

