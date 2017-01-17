Rochester Police Log
ROCHESTER – The following items are based on 1,049 entries on the Rochester Police Log from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8: 1:16 a.m. – Police check on a car at Rochester Park & Ride, and find it is the refuge of a homeless couple. 1:48 a.m. – Jeremy W. Croteau, 31, of 56 Crystal Springs, Somersworth, is charged with driving after suspension.
