Police: Student brought loaded handgun to school

Wednesday Jan 18

At 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Somersworth Police responded to Somersworth Middle School for an incident involving a student bringing a firearm to school, according to a statement released by the Somersworth Police Department. Police determined that an 11-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to the school.

