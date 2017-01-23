Police: 11-Year-Old Somersworth Student Brought Loaded Gun to School
Police say there's no evidence the gun was used or was intended to be used in any threatening manner at Somersworth Middle School on Wednesday. A state representative faced a strong rebuke from the Speaker of the House after she dropped her loaded handgun while entering a House Education Committee hearing Thursday.
