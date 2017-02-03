Maine man leads police on chase, through Milton ice
A Maine man left a child in his truck and needed to be pulled from an icy pond Thursday night after he lured police into following him in an incident that spanned two states and several towns, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC