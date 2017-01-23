Lawsuit filed against opioid drug maker, prescriber

A Rochester woman has filed a suit against a physician assistant, the Somersworth doctor's office where he worked and the drug manufacturer that created the drug she became addicted to for medical negligence and violations of the state's consumer protection act. Mackenzie Colby, through her attorney Michael P. Rainboth of Coughlin, Rainboth, Murphy & Lown of Portsmouth, filed the three count lawsuit in Strafford County Superior Court on Wednesday.

