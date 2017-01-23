Lawsuit filed against opioid drug maker, prescriber
A Rochester woman has filed a suit against a physician assistant, the Somersworth doctor's office where he worked and the drug manufacturer that created the drug she became addicted to for medical negligence and violations of the state's consumer protection act. Mackenzie Colby, through her attorney Michael P. Rainboth of Coughlin, Rainboth, Murphy & Lown of Portsmouth, filed the three count lawsuit in Strafford County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC