Great Falls Roundup: 18th Century cooking, games and muskets on display

Experience a colonial living history weekend with Captain John Harmon's Snowshoe Company of Rangers at the historic Colonel Paul Wentworth House in Rollinsford this Saturday and Sunday. Re-enactors portraying the winter rangers who patrolled the New England frontier during the 1740s and 1750s will demonstrate the use of flintlock muskets and traditional snowshoes, plus the clothing, equipment and tactics used by the frontier militia during conflicts with the French and their Native American allies in the mid-1700s.

