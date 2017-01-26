Food Truck Festival coming to Somersworth
An urban culinary experience and taste smorgasbord pulls into the Hilltop City this June for the first Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. The Greater Somersworth Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Food Truck Festivals of America and adding the Hilltop City as a new stop to their 2017 lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC