Family grateful for donations of glasses, hearing aids

Denise Prinopoulos of Somersworth could not be more thankful to the community for helping her 81-year-old mother receive much-needed new glasses and hearing aids. Ellen Prinopoulos, 81, has the eye disease advanced macular degeneration.

