Family grateful for donations of glasses, hearing aids
Denise Prinopoulos of Somersworth could not be more thankful to the community for helping her 81-year-old mother receive much-needed new glasses and hearing aids. Ellen Prinopoulos, 81, has the eye disease advanced macular degeneration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC